Orlando Brown Jr is looking forward to protecting Patrick Mahomes

Ryan Wormeli
·2 min read
Orlando Brown Jr is looking forward to protecting Patrick Mahomes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For almost every NFL team, the left tackle is the most important position on the offensive line. They are tasked with protecting their quarterback's blind side for dozens of snaps each game, and a struggling left tackle can be the Achilles heel of even the most talented offenses.

In Kansas City, that position takes on even extra importance. Their left tackles have the most important role of any - protecting former MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the player with the biggest contract in NFL history.

When the Chiefs invested so much into the best player in football, they knew they'd have to build the right infrastructure to protect Mahomes on the field. And they took their biggest step yet in that respect with last week's trade for Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown comes to Kansas City from Baltimore where he protected Lamar Jackson, so he has experience working with MVP-winning passers. And he knows just how critical a role he fills.

“I look forward to keeping [Mahomes] clean,” Brown said during an introductory press conference. “Whether he has a broken leg, healthy leg, healthy ankle — whatever the deal is, I look forward to keeping him clean. He shouldn’t have to run around because of me, period.”

Mahomes has had a number of lower leg injuries in his young career, and he famously struggled against the Tampa Bay defense in the Super Bowl in February behind a depleted offensive line.

That's why the Chiefs were willing to give up a first-round pick and more to pry Brown - who had requested a trade from the Ravens in order to play left tackle - out of Baltimore. Now they have their blue-chip tackle of the future, and everybody is on the same page about what it will take to win another ring in Kansas City.

