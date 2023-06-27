Orlando Brown Jr.: I'll be able to be more aggressive in certain situations with Bengals

After a pair of seasons with the Chiefs, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is now with one of the AFC's fellow top contenders in the Bengals.

During an appearance on ESPN's NFL Live on Monday, Brown noted a significant difference between how he'll play in Cincinnati's offense versus what he's been up to for the last two years with Kansas City.

"It'll be very different for me personally," Brown said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. "A lot of these drops by Patrick [Mahomes] right here in the Super Bowl were similar to kind of what I'm going to see in Cincinnati. But [there are] so many different concepts that we run in Cincinnati compared to Kansas City from a pass standpoint with the receivers ... it's gonna be a lot more firm.

"It's gonna be a lot quicker, you know, I’ll be able to be a lot more aggressive in certain situations, just given the personnel and the way that they call plays."

The Bengals did a better job of protecting quarterback Joe Burrow last year in part because he got the ball out of his hands faster than he did in 2021. That should help Brown when it comes to being more aggressive earlier on in plays. But Cincinnati will still need Brown to be at his best with protection in known-passing situations.