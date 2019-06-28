Orlando Brown Jr. feels “more defined, a lot stronger” in second season

Tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s trip to the Scouting Combine in 2018 didn’t help his draft stock as he looked out of shape while performing poorly in the drills that make up the annual event in Indianapolis.

Brown and others pointed to his more impressive film from Oklahoma as a reason to put the Combine performance in the proper perspective, but he wound up hanging around until the Ravens picked him in the third round. Things began picking up for Brown from there.

He moved from left tackle to right tackle once he got to Baltimore and moved into the starting lineup during the first half of the season. He spent the offseason working out and feels “more defined, a lot stronger in the weight room” as a result of those efforts. He also feels more at home than he did as a rookie.

“I’m a lot more comfortable just being out here at practice, understanding what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, what’s expected of me, my approach and my role,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s the biggest thing for any player coming in here is understanding your role.”

There have been big changes on offense for the Ravens heading into this season, but the offensive line has not experienced any upheaval. That continuity and growth from Brown could help make for fewer bumps as they finish their transition to the new scheme ahead of the regular season.