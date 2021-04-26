Orlando Brown Jr. appreciative of Ravens organization, says situation was never about money or unhappiness

The big story of the weekend before the 2021 NFL Draft was that the Baltimore Ravens traded tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive deal. Baltimore chose to take a trade package from their budding rival, keeping him in the AFC for what will be a long time if Brown and Kansas City can agree to a long-term deal.

In his introductory press conference with the Chiefs, Brown was asked a few questions about the Ravens and his entire situation. He made it clear that he still has plenty of love and appreciation for Baltimore, and that he didn’t request a trade due to contract concerns or unhappiness.

Orlando Brown Jr. got a few Ravens questions from Kansas City reporters at his presser today. He said he was “very surprised” to land with the Chiefs, of all teams. And he made clear how much reverence he has for his father, and how much respect he has for the Ravens. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pPjslC1EA1 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 26, 2021

For Brown, Kansas City can offer him something that the Ravens couldn’t, which is the ability to play the left tackle position. Orlando Brown Sr., his father, made it clear to Brown as a child that he wanted nothing less than his son to play left tackle in the NFL, so Brown wanted to fulfill his father’s dream.

While Brown was very vocal and public about his desire to play left tackle at the NFL level, his departure had nothing to do with the Ravens organization, Baltimore left tackle Ronnie Stanley, or his desire for a new contract. It went much deeper than that, and the Ravens respected his reasoning and tried to honor Brown’s wish as best they could. While it certainly wasn’t an ideal situation for the franchise, they did a good job of pivoting off of Brown while also gaining back valuable draft assets.