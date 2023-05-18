Orlando Brown on Joe Burrow: With a quarterback like that, the sky’s the limit

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said this week that tackle Orlando Brown is “everything you could hope for” in a teammate and the admiration is mutual in Cincinnati.

Brown called Burrow “super chill” and said that the quarterback is “always playing chess ten steps ahead of the next man on and off the field,” which is the kind of trait that makes Brown think there’s no ceiling on how high the Bengals can climb.

“He’s just cool,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “Very easy to talk to. Very personable. Very much himself around every single setting that I’ve been around. Friends, people on the team, whatever it is. As a man, it’s easy to respect another man like that. When you’ve got a quarterback like that, the sky’s the limit.”

Brown’s played with two MVP quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes in his first two NFL stops. Burrow’s success over the last two seasons makes it a reasonable bet that he could make it three in a row at some point during his run in Cincinnati.

