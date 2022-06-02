Orlando Brown hires an agent

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said recently that any negotiations with left tackle Orlando Brown about a long-term deal were being held up because Brown was “still working to get an agent.”

Things can now start moving forward. Brown has hired Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group to represent him in this negotiation and any others that will follow during his career.

Brown is Portner’s first NFL client and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that was a positive for Brown because he did not want representation that had “prior relationships or friendships” with General Managers around the league.

Brown has not signed his franchise tag and the two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. He’ll make over $16.66 million if he plays out the year under the terms of the tag.

