Orlando Antigua returning to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball assistant coach Orlando Antigua is returning to Champaign. After leaving the program for Kentucky in 2021, Antigua is coming back to work for head coach Brad Underwood once again, this time as his Associate Head Coach.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Orlando back to our program,” Underwood said in a statement. “The addition of him to our staff is the latest step in elevating Illinois Basketball as we continue to compete for championships. Orlando is held in the highest regard in our profession and someone I have tremendous trust in. Coaching, recruiting, player development, player relationships; he is the complete package. Orlando helped us win a lot of games and cut down nets the last time around, something he has done throughout his career. We aspire to do more of that together in Champaign in the years ahead.”

For old times sake, here's a picture of Brad Underwood's first #Illini staff in 2017



Orlando Antigua back as Brad Underwood's right-hand man once again pic.twitter.com/E1y2K0O4bQ — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) April 21, 2024

Antigua worked at Kentucky under John Calipari for the past three seasons, helping the Wildcats go 71-30 overall. The frontcourt coach spent his time developing Oscar Tshiebwe, the unanimous National Player of the Year in 2022. At Illinois, Antigua was Underwood’s first coaching hire in 2017. He led the recruitment and development of Kofi Cockburn, helping him become an All-American.

Antigua’s hire is pending Illinois Board of Trustees approval at its next regularly scheduled meeting.

