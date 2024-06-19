Oristanio picked by Genoa, bringing Martinez to Inter

Inter are edging closer to Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez, as they will pay €15m cash and send Gaetano Oristanio on loan the other way.

The two clubs were already on the verge of an agreement for the Manchester United target and were over the last couple of days discussing the array of potential young players who could be included in the deal.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the decision has now been made and Genoa requested Oristanio.

The matter is not entirely resolved yet, as the same source suggests that if Inter were to sell the midfielder to Genoa, he would be valued at €5m, reducing the cash figure paid for Martinez to €10m.

Oristanio an Inter youth product

The Italy Under-21 international is a product of the Nerazzurri youth academy and spent this season on loan with Cagliari, where he impressed with two goals and one assist in 25 Serie A games.

Before that, he spent two years in the Netherlands with FC Voldendam.

Oristanio can play in a variety of roles from creative midfielder to False 9 and had also been heavily linked with a potential loan move to Venezia.