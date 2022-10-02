Orioles vs. Yankees Highlights
Ryan Mountcastle lined an RBI double and Kyle Bradish struck out five in five strong frames to lead Orioles to a win over the Yankees
Ryan Mountcastle lined an RBI double and Kyle Bradish struck out five in five strong frames to lead Orioles to a win over the Yankees
Peña, Garcia fuel Astros to 3-1 win over the Rays 10/2
Corey Seager smashes a two-run home run to right field in the top of the 5th inning to get the Rangers on the board, 7-2
Chi Chi González strikes out three batters in his first start for the Yankees
OPS stands for “on-base plus slugging.” This metric exists to combine on-base percentage and slugging percentage into one number.
According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will retire.
A wild week in the middle of the ratings led to six teams making their season debut.
The Mets have their backs against the wall in the final game of the NL East's long-awaited showdown.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The Dodgers honor legendary Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín and Freddie Freeman wins a prestigious team award before a 6-4 comeback win over the Rockies.
Albert Pujols continues his push as one of MLB's best ever players. Here's where he currently stands on the all-time home runs list.
Coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano drew unsportsmanlike penalties following a heated exchange in the fourth of Ohio State's 49-10 win over Rutgers.
On Saturday, the NFL Players Association exercised its prerogative under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to fire the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant involved in last Sunday’s decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to action, despite demonstrating “gross motor instability” after his head struck the ground. According to NFL Media, the union cited two specific [more]
Warriors guard Mac McClung put on a show during pregame warmups in Japan.
All the information you need to get ready for the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.
How close is Milwaukee to making the MLB playoffs? Take a look at the NL Central and wild card standings and the storylines to watch as the schedule's home stretch unfolds.
Let’s all welcome Kansas to the Top 25. It’s been a long wait.
Competing in the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships for the second straight year, DeChambeau nearly pulled off a massive upset.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
It looked like Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was done for the day when he hurt his ankle in the second half, but another injury forced the Giants to put Jones back on the field. Tyrod Taylor suffered a head injury, which led to Jones returning to action for the final minutes of a 20-12 win. [more]