Orioles vs. Red Sox Highlights

“We are all good here in Birdland!”
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
The Longhorns dealt Alabama a historic loss, proving that Texas is once again a national contender. Yeah, they're back alright.
Sean Strickland entered the championship bout as a massive +450 underdog.
The Cougars delivered some déjà vu.
There are better ways to celebrate your first UFC win.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.