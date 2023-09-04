Orioles vs. D-backs Highlights

Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
If this is a playoff preview, we're in for a treat.
The Astros and Orioles face off again in Baltimore.
“We are all good here in Birdland!”
This is a movement.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
“This is the lightest I’ve felt since I took over.”
Shifting MVP odds created the perfect stage for Acuña to make a statement.
Red Bull has won all 14 races so far in 2023.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Do you believe?
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!