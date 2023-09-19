Orioles vs. Astros Highlights
Cedric Mullins collected four RBIs and hit the go-ahead home run in the 9th inning to lead the Orioles to a comeback 8-7 win over the Astros
Cedric Mullins collected four RBIs and hit the go-ahead home run in the 9th inning to lead the Orioles to a comeback 8-7 win over the Astros
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
Young faced a stiff test against a stout Saints defense for his Panthers home debut.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
These players are expected to return to the court in the 2023-24 NBA season after suffering injuries. How should drafters handle them?
“I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most, but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
The Steelers host the Browns in an AFC North rivalry matchup Monday. Given how the two teams played in their openers, there's a clear option.
ESPN opted not to show the replay after Browns RB Nick Chubb took a shot to his left knee against the Steelers on Monday night.
Hunter's expected to miss three weeks after a late hit by Blackburn.
Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner have all seen significant action at quarterback for Alabama this season. Milroe has "played the best," per Nick Saban.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Tyreek Hill didn't provide details, but said Patriots fans are "real nasty."
Hamlin became the winningest driver without a Cup title on Saturday night at Bristol.
There are two games this Monday night.