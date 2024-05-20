Orioles visit the Cardinals to open 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (29-15, second in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-26, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (5-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -112, Orioles -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

St. Louis has an 8-12 record at home and a 20-26 record overall. The Cardinals have a 12-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore is 29-15 overall and 12-5 on the road. Orioles hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to lead the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 11 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 14-for-34 with a double over the last 10 games.

Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 10-for-39 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .279 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

