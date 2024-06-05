Orioles visit the Blue Jays on 6-game road win streak

Baltimore Orioles (39-20, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-32, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Albert Suarez (2-0, 1.57 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-4, 2.78 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -138, Orioles +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays aiming to extend a six-game road winning streak.

Toronto is 28-32 overall and 14-15 in home games. The Blue Jays have a 20-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has a 39-20 record overall and an 18-8 record in road games. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .249, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .296 batting average, and has 10 doubles, six home runs, 34 walks and 27 RBI. George Springer is 11-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has eight doubles, four triples and 19 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 14-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.