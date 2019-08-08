Orioles veteran Chris Davis restrained from going after his own manager

Baltimore Orioles veteran Chris Davis has been doing plenty of whiffing in the batter’s box this season.

Davis tried to change that in the home dugout during Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees — but he never got a chance.

The struggling slugger had to be restrained from going after — and potentially taking swings — at his own manager, Brandon Hyde.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis and manager Brandon Hyde had an altercation Wednesday night in the dugout. (Getty Images)

Davis and Hyde apparently had an issue in the dugout. Tempers flared and Peterson pinch-hit. MASN camera caught part of it #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) August 8, 2019

So Hyde said something to Davis while going down the tunnel, Davis came back at him and had to be intercepted by Long, Villar and Trumbo. #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) August 8, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what caused tensions to escalate. The incident occurred in the fifth inning.

“It was just a disagreement that we had in the dugout,” Hyde told reporters. “What was said and what we talked about, I’m not going to get into. We’re going to keep it in house, and it’s private.

“It’s something that happens sometimes and frustration boils over a little bit when we’re not playing our best baseball the last couple of games. Unfortunately, I’m embarrassed it was caught on camera and people had to see it but sometimes those things happen.”

Davis struck out in his only at-bat before being pulled from the game after the incident. He is hitting a paltry .182 with 111 strikeouts in 247 ABs.

The 33-year-old signed a seven-year, $161 million contract to remain in Baltimore in 2016.

Safe to say things aren’t exactly going well.

The Orioles lost 14-2.

