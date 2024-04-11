Orioles try to sweep 3-game series over the Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles (7-4, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-5, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 0.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -123, Red Sox +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Orioles can sweep the series with a win.

Boston is 0-2 at home and 7-5 overall. The Red Sox have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .235.

Baltimore has a 7-4 record overall and a 3-2 record in road games. The Orioles have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 2.90.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill has six home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 16-for-44 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with two home runs while slugging .383. Cedric Mullins is 7-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .238 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.