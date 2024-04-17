Orioles try to keep home win streak alive, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (6-10, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-6, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-2, 4.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -119, Orioles -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

Baltimore has an 11-6 record overall and a 7-4 record in home games. The Orioles have the best team slugging percentage in the AL at .455.

Minnesota is 6-10 overall and 5-6 in road games. Twins pitchers have a collective 4.21 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has five home runs, six walks and 14 RBI while hitting .275 for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 14-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI while hitting .292 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 8-for-32 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 3-7, .187 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.