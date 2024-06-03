Orioles try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles (37-20, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-30, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (5-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -122, Blue Jays +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Toronto is 28-30 overall and 14-13 at home. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 4.17 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Baltimore is 16-8 on the road and 37-20 overall. The Orioles have a 24-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho leads the Blue Jays with 10 home runs while slugging .454. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 14-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has six doubles, four triples and 19 home runs while hitting .268 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 10-for-37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (head), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.