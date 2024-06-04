Orioles try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles (38-20, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-31, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (5-2, 2.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -172, Blue Jays +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Toronto Blue Jays aiming to continue a five-game road winning streak.

Toronto has gone 14-14 at home and 28-31 overall. The Blue Jays have a 20-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has gone 17-8 on the road and 38-20 overall. The Orioles have a 30-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .295 batting average, and has 10 doubles, six home runs, 34 walks and 27 RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 11-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 19 home runs while slugging .587. Anthony Santander is 11-for-37 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by six runs

Orioles: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.