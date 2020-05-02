If and when the MLB season begins in 2020, the Baltimore Orioles will be without their best player.

Outfielder Trey Mancini wrote a heartfelt article in The Players' Tribune on Tuesday, telling the world he had been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. In the piece, the 28-year-old wrote: "If baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me."

On Saturday, Mancini, unexpectedly, had the opportunity to speak with all his teammates. The Orioles planned a surprise Zoom conference call for the outfielder, allowing Mancini to have an amazing moment with everyone he's used to sharing the clubhouse with on a daily basis.

Every player on the Zoom call held up a paper with the hashtag #F16HT on it, which is a combination of the word "fight" and Mancini's No. 16.

Based on the screengrab, it sure looked like Mancini was surprised and appreciative of the gesture. I mean, just look at that ear to ear grin on his face.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Trey!

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

Orioles teammates surprise Trey Mancini on Zoom call originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington