Orioles teammates surprise Trey Mancini on Zoom call

Ethan Cadeaux
NBC Sports Washington

If and when the MLB season begins in 2020, the Baltimore Orioles will be without their best player.

Outfielder Trey Mancini wrote a heartfelt article in The Players' Tribune on Tuesday, telling the world he had been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. In the piece, the 28-year-old wrote: "If baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me."

On Saturday, Mancini, unexpectedly, had the opportunity to speak with all his teammates. The Orioles planned a surprise Zoom conference call for the outfielder, allowing Mancini to have an amazing moment with everyone he's used to sharing the clubhouse with on a daily basis.

Every player on the Zoom call held up a paper with the hashtag #F16HT on it, which is a combination of the word "fight" and Mancini's No. 16. 

Based on the screengrab, it sure looked like Mancini was surprised and appreciative of the gesture. I mean, just look at that ear to ear grin on his face.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Trey!

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

 

Orioles teammates surprise Trey Mancini on Zoom call originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What to Read Next