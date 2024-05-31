Orioles start 3-game series at home against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (28-29, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (35-19, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (2-4, 5.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Orioles: Albert Suarez (2-0, 1.53 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -146, Rays +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore has gone 19-11 at home and 35-19 overall. The Orioles have gone 25-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay has gone 11-11 in road games and 28-29 overall. The Rays are 18-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 18 home runs while slugging .584. Ryan Mountcastle is 13-for-36 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 10 doubles and 10 home runs for the Rays. Jose Siri is 8-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 3-7, .178 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (side), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.