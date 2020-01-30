Orioles spring training invite list highlighted by Adley Rutschman, Manny Machado trade pieces

As a rebuilding team, the Orioles are understandably focused on their future. This means their fans are as well, and this year's spring training will offer a few opportunities to watch the future faces of the organization.

There are plenty of potential top prospects throughout the organization that fans should be excited to see on their televisions, some for the very first time.

This week, the Orioles released a list of their non-roster invitees who will be invited to Major League spring training next month.

Some of these names aren't too surprising. General Manager Mike Elias admitted last month that former number one overall pick Adley Rutschman would spend some time with the big league club in Florida. Less-heralded prospects like Zac Lowther and Mason McCoy, who enjoyed strong 2019 campaigns at their respective levels, will make appearances as well.

One particularly exciting angle for Orioles fans is the sight of a few names they became familiar with in 2018 -- Yusniel Diaz and Rylan Bannon.

Diaz and Bannon are two of the five pieces who came over in the Manny Machado trade with the Dodgers. Diaz, a former top-100 prospect, was the centerpiece of the haul, while Bannon was a depth piece with the potential to develop into more.

Diaz has struggled relative to expectations since joining the franchise, while Bannon has flashed at times with both his glove and power bat.

It's too early to consider any production from these two in spring training a sign of things to come or a referendum on the deal, but it will still be interesting for fans to get early glimpses.

If one or both develops into real players who can play a role on the next contending Orioles team, then the trade will ultimately be a success.

Even if that won't be decided next month, fans will still enjoy seeing them play alongside their potential future Major League teammates, making judgments for themselves on a trade 18 months old.

Of course, considering the stature Adley Rutschman holds in the organization and its rebuilding efforts, it will be easy to focus on him. But there are plenty of other exciting players headed to Florida this year, highlighted by the still-early returns from the trade that officially kickstarted the current era of Orioles baseball.

