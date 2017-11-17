Orioles sign reliever Ryan O’Rourke

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Orioles have signed lefty reliever Ryan O'Rourke. It’s not yet known if it’s a major or minor league deal, but it is presumably a minor league deal.

O’Rourke, 29, missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early May. If his rehab continues to progress as expected, he may be able to make a midseason debut.

Over parts of two seasons in the majors, O’Rourke has a career 4.98 ERA with a 48/25 K/BB ratio in 47 innings.

