Orioles sign recently released Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks

Apr 13, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks (31) at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Former Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks has quickly found himself a new home.

Hicks, who was recently released by New York, reached an agreement on a big-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday afternoon. He should have a chance at playing time with Cedric Mullins landing on the injured list.

The Yankees decided to move on from Hicks after a disappointing tenure in the Bronx. The veteran outfielder struggled to stay on the field, and when he was healthy, he struggled to produce.

Hicks came into this spring training as the front-runner to be the Opening Day left fielder. Aaron Boone ultimately decided to go with a committee to start the regular season and Hicks’ production went down.

Across 28 games this season, he slashed just .188/.263/.261 with one home run and five RBI. Hicks finished his eight-year career in pinstripes with a slash line of .230/.337/.398 with 81 home runs and 278 RBI.

Despite the ups and downs, he called his tenure with the Yankees the “best time of his career.”

If he can stick with Baltimore, Hicks will have the opportunity to return to the Bronx and play against the Yankees when the Orioles come to town on July 3.