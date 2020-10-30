Orioles re-sign Cal Ripken Jr.'s son Ryan to minor-league contract

O's re-sign Cal Ripken Jr.'s son Ryan to minor-league contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ripken's tradition with the Orioles continued Thursday, as the organization re-signed Cal Ripken Jr.'s son Ryan to a minor-league contract.

Baltimore first signed Ripken to a contract with the Aberdeen IronBirds back in 2017, and since then he's gone on to play for other Orioles affiliates in the Delmarva Shorebirds, Frederick Keys and the Bowie Baysox.

In his most recent action with Bowie, Ripken posted a .282/.315.379 slash line with a home run and nine RBI in 30 games. Before he was called up he was hitting .273 with five home runs, 25 RBI and 10 doubles with Frederick Keys.

Before getting picked up by the Orioles, the 25-year-old infielder spent time in the Nationals' organization.

The Orioles made a slew or re-signings along with Ripken. Catcher Taylor Davis, infielder/outfielder Stevie Wilkerson and pitchers Marcos Diplán, Mickey Jannis and Ofelky Peralta all agreed to new deals with the franchise.