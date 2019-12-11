Orioles and Scott Boras have met to discuss how Chris Davis can improve

When the Orioles signed Chris Davis to a team-record $161 million deal ahead of the 2016 season, they were expecting the left-handed slugger to be a perennial candidate for the league lead in home runs while being a versatile defender at multiple positions.

Instead, Davis has been a black hole in the lineup. No one in the majors has more strikeouts than Davis since the start of that contract, his home run totals have fallen every year and he's played almost exclusively first base and designated hitter.

"We're trying everything we can," Orioles GM Mike Elias told NBC Sports Washington's Todd Dybas. "He's been struggling now for years and there are a lot of reasons for that and we continue to look into it. But the reality is, as you said, he is under contract and it's something not to take lightly and because of that we're going to be focused on getting the most out of him that we can. But it's a very frustrating situation for him and for us."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At his annual Winter Meetings impromptu press conference, Davis' agent Scott Boras told reporters that he's spoken with Orioles officials about how they can help the first baseman improve his production next season.

Agent Scott Boras on whether he's concerned about Chris Davis' performance: "I'm always concerned when a player's not performing to the level of his ability. I've already had talks with the organization and levels of my staff have had talks with the organization..." #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) December 10, 2019

Story continues

Davis, who spends his offseasons in Dallas, is reportedly not interested in attending a hitting school. Both Boras and the Orioles are hoping to come up with a different approach that will help him contribute to the lineup next season.

Baltimore still has Davis under contract for three more seasons, but the deferred money in his contract has the team paying him until 2037.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

Orioles and Scott Boras have met to discuss how Chris Davis can improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington