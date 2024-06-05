Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle haunts Blue Jays again with two home runs in 10-1 win

TORONTO — Rogers Centre isn’t home for Ryan Mountcastle, but he certainly knows how to make himself comfortable at the Toronto Blue Jays’ ballpark. The first baseman launched two home runs and drove in five runs Tuesday night to continue his torrid production in Toronto and lead the Orioles to a 10-1 win.

Connor Norby, playing in his second career MLB game, smashed a two-run homer for his first career hit and Corbin Burnes pitched seven innings of one-run ball for perhaps the Orioles’ most complete win of the season.

Baltimore (39-20) clinched at least a series split with the victory, extending its streak of consecutive series against American League East opponents without a series loss to 20.

Even after going 0-for-5 in the first game of the series, Mountcastle carries a lifetime .319/.385/.659 slash line at Rogers Centre, including another two-homer game June 15, 2022. His eight home runs at the Toronto stadium since 2021 are the second most by a visiting player behind only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who has 11. The only ballpark to see more Mountcastle home runs since his MLB debut is Camden Yards (51).

This most recent effort marked the Orioles’ second consecutive day with a hitter enjoying a multi-homer game after Austin Hays went yard twice in the series opener Monday. Mountcastle is on a tear of his own, however, hitting two home runs against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and reaching base at least once in 12 of his past 13 games.

Burnes was equally impressive on the mound. The right-hander allowed four batters to reach base in the first three innings and didn’t allow another until two outs in the seventh, when George Springer hit a solo home run for the lone blemish against Burnes for the evening. Burnes has delivered a quality start — an outing of at least six innings with three earned runs or fewer — in eight straight outings. It’s the longest such streak by an Orioles pitcher since Dylan Bundy completed eight in a row in 2017.

Burnes’ early-season run support problems have disappeared with the Orioles scoring six or more in each of his past four starts. In addition to Mountcastle and Norby, Adley Rutschman chipped in with a pair of RBI singles and Anthony Santander extended his RBI streak to four games on a one-run double in the seventh. The Orioles’ 10-run output was the sixth time in 59 games they’ve scored double-digit runs. Only the Kansas City Royals (seven) have more among AL teams.

Jacob Webb and Nick Vespi each pitched scoreless innings in relief of Burnes to close out the evening. The Orioles have won 10 of their past 12 games and will look to win the series Wednesday when Albert Suárez gets the start against the Blue Jays’ José Berríos.

