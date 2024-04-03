Orioles and Royals meet with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (2-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-2)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .17 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -172, Royals +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore went 101-61 overall and 49-32 in home games a season ago. The Orioles scored 5.0 runs per game while allowing 4.2 in the 2023 season.

Kansas City had a 56-106 record overall and a 23-58 record in road games last season. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .398.

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.