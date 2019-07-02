Orioles Roundup: O's shaky bullpen overshadows Eshelman's strong MLB debut, Baltimore falls 6-3 originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

After falling 6-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night, the Orioles will stay down south to complete the final two games of this three-part series.

Here are the latest news and notes surrounding the O's.

Player Notes:

Thomas Eshelman had a strikingly strong debut on Monday, pitching five innings of two-run ball against the Rays. Despite the rookie's stellar performance, the rest of the Orioles' bullpen fell short, surrendering four runs that resulted in a 6-3 defeat.

Speaking of the bullpen falling short, Branden Kline may have given up his one shot at making it on the O's roster. The pitcher came on in the sixth inning after the Orioles had just taken a 3-2 lead and immediately gave up three runs without recording an out. This, combined with his 6.75 ERA and 1.46 WHIP at the big league level, leaves fans thinking they probably won't see Kline pitch again, at least not any time soon.

The relatively new addition to the team, Keon Broxton, went 0-for-4 on Monday, leaving him with a .200 average and a 43/5 K/BB ratio in 90 at-bats for the Orioles. Considering the outfielder strikes out in nearly half of his at-bats, Baltimore fans are wondering if it's already come time to move on.

Injuries:

RP Josh Rogers: Elbow, out indefinitely

RP Josh Lucas: Shoulder, out indefinitely

OF DJ Stewart: Ankle, possibly early July

RP Alex Cobb: Back, 2020

SP Nate Karnes: Arm, out indefinitely

DH Mark Trumbo: Knee, out indefinitely

Coming Up:

Tuesday 7/2: Orioles at Rays, 7:10 p.m., Tropicana Field

Wednesday 7/3: Orioles at Rays, 7:10 p.m., Tropicana Field

Friday 7/5: Orioles at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m., Rogers Centre

