Orioles trade Opening Day starter Tommy Milone one day before trade deadline

After a few weeks of speculation about what the Orioles would do at the trade deadline in this truncated season, fans finally have an answer on one of the team's trade chips.

The Orioles dealt away Tommy Milone to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday one day before this year's deadline. Milone started for the O's on Opening Day in Boston, struggling mightily against the Red Sox, but settled down to pitch decently well in his next five starts.

Milone finishes his brief Orioles tenure with a 3.99 ERA and 31 strikeouts compared to just four walks, three of which came in his first start. He'll now head to Atlanta in exchange for two Players To Be Named Later, the team announced.

We have acquired two players to be named later from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for LHP Tommy Milone. The 40-man roster currently has 39 players. — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) August 30, 2020

Atlanta is currently averaging a league-worst 4.1 innings per start and is dealing with multiple injuries to its rotation, so Milone will provide a competent, steadying source of innings for their staff.

While many of the Orioles' best players this season have come to the team in unconventional ways, it's not reasonable to expect much out of the two players the Orioles will eventually receive from the Braves. One remaining question is if this move opens up a rotation spot for longtime prospect Keegan Akin.

Akin isn't as highly-touted on the mound as Ryan Mountcastle was at the plate, but like with Mountcastle, fans have been clamoring all season for Akin to get a real opportunity. He spent his entire minor league career as a starter, and this may allow the Orioles to see if he can handle a full workload at the Major League level too.

It also remains to be seen if this is just the tip of the iceberg for the Orioles, who have now traded away two reliable arms this year in Milone and reliever Richard Bleier. After a hot start, the team has lost 10 of its last 12 games and is now 14-18 and 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde have made it clear they want to win this season if possible, but if they and the front office decide to commit to selling away assets before the deadline, there are a number of other players teams may target.

