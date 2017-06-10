Orioles put reliever O'Day on DL; Machado out again

Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter stands in the dugout in the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Darren O'Day has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, a significant blow to the Baltimore Orioles' bullpen heading into a three-game series against the AL East-rival New York Yankees.

The move Friday was made retroactive to Wednesday. Right-hander Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to replace O'Day.

In addition, All-Star third baseman Manny Machado was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive night. He injured his left hand and wrist when he was spiked by Pittsburgh star Andrew McCutchen on a double steal Wednesday.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter says Machado is feeling a little better but still a little sore and would be available on a limited basis. Showalter says the team will soon reach a point when it needs to decide whether Machado must go on the DL.