Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez clears a lake during insane long toss session

With the MLB season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, players are forced to keep in shape in unique ways. From home workouts to pitching machines in the backyard, there have been plenty of different methods to get training sessions in.

For Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez, he decided to long toss in potentially a never before seen way: throwing over an entire lake.

Yes, you read that right.

In a truly mesmerizing moment, Rodriguez cleared the lake and then some. As some of the replies to the video stated, it's easy to start feeling your shoulder and arm get sore just watching the toss.

The arm talent of Rodriguez is impressive, as is his work in the Orioles system. At just 20 years old, the 2018 first-round pick has quickly risen to be the No. 2 prospect for the club and the No. 36 overall prospect in all of baseball.

In 28 combined starts in Rookie-level and Class A, Rodriguez put up 2.46 ERA. The right-hander also made an appearance in last season's All-Star Futures Game.

With numbers like that and an arm that can throw over a lake, the future looks bright for Rodriguez.

