Orioles play the Rays leading series 1-0

Baltimore Orioles (40-22, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-32, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (1-3, 5.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -145, Rays +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

Tampa Bay is 17-19 in home games and 31-32 overall. The Rays have a 13-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has a 19-10 record in road games and a 40-22 record overall. The Orioles have a 16-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 23 extra base hits (13 doubles and 10 home runs). Jose Siri is 10-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with a .301 batting average, and has eight doubles, 12 home runs, 14 walks and 43 RBI. Anthony Santander is 13-for-37 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.76 ERA, even run differential

Orioles: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.