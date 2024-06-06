Orioles play the Blue Jays with 2-1 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (39-21, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-32, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cade Povich (0-0); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -112, Orioles -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 15-15 record in home games and a 29-32 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 21-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has gone 18-9 on the road and 39-21 overall. The Orioles have gone 28-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six home runs, 34 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .291 for the Blue Jays. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 19 home runs while slugging .580. Ryan Mountcastle is 13-for-40 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.