Orioles place Dean Kremer on 15-day injured list, recall Dillon Tate and Nick Vespi in pitching shuffle

CHICAGO — The Orioles have shuffled their pitching staff after another injury.

Baltimore placed right-hander Dean Kremer on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain, the team announced Friday. They also optioned Jonathan Heasley to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled relievers Dillon Tate and Nick Vespi to fill their two roster spots.

Kremer, 28, was scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. He’s the second Orioles starting pitcher to hit the IL in as many days. John Means was sidelined with a left forearm strain Thursday after experiencing elbow discomfort in Wednesday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Their starter for Saturday is officially listed as “TBA.”

The addition of Heasley was the corresponding move for Means going on the IL, but the right-hander’s latest stint with Baltimore lasted only one day after he allowed four runs in the ninth inning in Thursday’s dramatic 8-6 win over the White Sox that ended with a controversial interference call. Tate opened the season in the Orioles’ opening day bullpen and was sent down to Norfolk with a 2.84 ERA and 11 appearances in April. This is the third time they’ve recalled Vespi, who pitched a scoreless inning as the Orioles’ 27th man Wednesday in St. Louis.

After a strong start to the season, Kremer has struggled of late, allowing 11 runs (eight earned) over his past two starts. He gave up five runs on six hits with three walks and only two strikeouts in four innings in Monday night’s loss to the Cardinals, raising his ERA to 4.32.

With Cole Irvin already replacing Means in the rotation, the Orioles will have to look elsewhere to fill Kremer’s spot. Albert Suárez, who started three games when injuries struck earlier this season, is the most logical option on the active roster. Should the Orioles look to Triple-A, pitching prospect Cade Povich is a leading candidate for some consideration with a 2.08 ERA in nine starts this season.

