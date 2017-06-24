Orioles pitching gives up 15 more runs, Nationals and Royals claim walk-off wins

On Friday, Baltimore's hurlers gave up 11 hits, allowed eight walks and three home runs in a 15-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB.

The Baltimore Orioles' pitching has been so horrific in June, they tied a dubious mark for ineptitude that has stood for almost a century, while the Washington Nationals and the Kansas City Royals both claimed walk-off victories.

On Friday, Baltimore's hurlers gave up 11 hits, allowed eight walks and three home runs in a 15-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was the Orioles' 20th straight game of giving up at least five runs, tying an MLB record set by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1924.

Starter Ubaldo Jimenez struggled mightily, yielding nine earned runs before getting the hook in less than three innings.

Jimenez, whose ERA now stands at 7.26, isn't the only O's pitcher who's been part of the June swoon. Chris Tillman has given up 19 earned runs in his last 10 innings, and fellow starter Kevin Gausman has an 8.02 ERA in June. Wade Miley has a 7.94 ERA in five starts this month. Dylan Bundy, who has been generally good this year, has been overworked lately and has a 7.63 ERA in his past three starts.

The Nationals overcame the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 after 10 innings, while the Royals trumped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 thanks to a four-run rally in the ninth.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers made it eight successive wins with a 6-1 rout of the Colorado Rockies, the Seattle Mariners stunned the Houston Astros 13-3, the New York Mets crushed the San Francisco Giants 11-4, the Chicago Cubs were blanked 2-0 by the Miami Marlins, the New York Yankees edged the Texas Rangers 2-1, the Pittsburgh Pirates downed the St Louis Cardinals 4-3, the Minnesota Twins shut out the Cleveland Indians 5-0 and the Boston Red Sox accounted for the Los Angeles Angels 9-4.

The Chicago White Sox lost 3-0 to the Oakland Athletics, the San Diego Padres topped the Detroit Tigers 1-0, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 and the Atlanta Braves were 5-4 winners over the Milwaukee Brewers.

LEON INSPIRED BY BIG PAPI

Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon must have been inspired by the team's pre-game ceremony retiring David Ortiz's number. Leon hit his fifth home run of the season, and went three for four with four RBIs against the Angels.

Nationals outfielder Brian Goodwin hit two homers, and went three for four with a pair of walks, runs and RBIs.

GONZALEZ STRUGGLES IN INDIANS LOSS

Indians third baseman Erik Gonzalez came into Friday's game against the Twins hitting an even .400 in June. That average took a blow after Gonzalez went 0 for four, striking out three times and stranding six runners, in the Tribe's loss.

STANTON GOES LONG, VERY LONG

How epic is Giancarlo Stanton when it comes to tape-measure home runs? Here, the Marlins slugger hits a 458-foot home run to dead centre off the Cubs' John Lackey — and it was only his third-longest home run this year.

ROCKIES AT DODGERS

The Dodgers have the second-best record in baseball behind the Astros, but they just cannot shake the Rockies or the Diamondbacks in the National League (NL) West. The Dodgers would seem to have the advantage on the mound Saturday, with three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 2.61 ERA) going against right-hander Tyler Chatwood (6-7, 4.08). But Chatwood has been Kershaw-like in June, with a 1.73 ERA in his four starts.