Orioles and Phillies meet in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (47-23, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-24, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-3, 2.16 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (7-2, 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -133, Phillies +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 46-24 overall and 24-14 at home. The Orioles lead the majors with 110 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Philadelphia is 47-23 overall and 20-13 in road games. The Phillies are second in the NL with 80 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 13 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 8-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has five doubles and 14 home runs for the Phillies. David Dahl is 5-for-23 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.