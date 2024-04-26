Orioles option Jackson Holliday, baseball’s top prospect, to Triple-A Norfolk

BALTIMORE — The last time the Orioles played a Friday night game at Camden Yards, they handed out T-shirts with Jackson Holliday’s face on them. When they take the field Friday, Holliday won’t be there.

The Orioles on Friday optioned Holliday, baseball’s consensus No. 1 prospect, to Triple-A Norfolk amid the 20-year-old’s struggles to begin his big league career. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft went 2 for 34 — a .059 batting average — in his first 10 major league games.

The Orioles selected the contract of outfielder Ryan McKenna to replace Holliday on Baltimore’s 26-man roster and designated catcher David Bañuelos for assignment to make room for McKenna on the club’s 40-man roster.

Holliday’s early skid was more than just a normal slump. While it was a small sample size, the young infielder appeared overmatched. He struck out 18 times in 36 plate appearances (50%) and walked just twice (5.5%). In his minor league career, he walked 18.9% of the time — the same as his strikeout rate.

The decision to have Holliday, who tore through the minor leagues in 2023, begin the season in Triple-A was controversial. But as he dominated with the Norfolk Tides and the Orioles’ second basemen struggled early, Baltimore elected to promote Holliday, deeming him ready for the show.

He made his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox and began his career 0 for 13 before recording his first hit against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 14. He then went hitless in his next five games, sitting against left-handed starting pitchers as he scuffled, before getting his second hit Tuesday night in Anaheim, California, against the Los Angeles Angels.

General manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde are expected to meet with reporters Friday afternoon before first pitch against the Oakland Athletics.