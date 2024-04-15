Orioles open 3-game series at home against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (6-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-6, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -152, Twins +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins to start a three-game series.

Baltimore is 9-6 overall and 5-4 in home games. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Minnesota is 6-8 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Twins rank 10th in the AL with 14 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Cowser leads Baltimore with four home runs while slugging .971. Jordan Westburg is 10-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Edouard Julien has a double, four home runs and five RBI for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 9-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 4-6, .185 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.