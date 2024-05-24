Orioles’ offense breaks out just enough to survive wild 9th inning in 8-6 win over White Sox

CHICAGO — Coming off a series in which the St. Louis Cardinals held them to eight runs in three games, the Orioles matched that total in six innings Thursday night, as their offense broke out of its recent slump to provide enough runs to prevent a four-run ninth inning from costing them an 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Baltimore (30-18) entered the game with a .280 on-base percentage in May, third lowest in the majors and only better than the last-place White Sox among American League teams over that span. The Orioles looked much more like the team that led the AL in runs during March and April, racking up 13 hits, two home runs and four stolen bases to stuff the box score against Chicago.

Ryan Mountcastle, batting seventh for the first time since May 29, 2021, went 4 for 4 with a double and three singles as the bottom of the Orioles’ lineup led the way. Cedric Mullins reached base twice and stole two bases out of the No. 8 spot, and No. 9 hitter Jorge Mateo went 1 for 2 with a tiebreaking three-run home run, two walks and two stolen bases. Twelve of the Orioles’ 15 runs on their current road trip have been scored by their 7-8-9 hitters.

Mateo’s 434-foot blast was the longest of his career, according to Statcast. It also gave the Orioles the lead for good in the fourth inning after the White Sox jumped out to early 1-0 and 2-1 leads against Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez. The right-hander labored through the first three innings but settled in enough to go five frames with two runs allowed.

Control was an issue for Rodriguez all evening; he set a season high with five walks, including one to left fielder Andrew Benintendi with the bases loaded in the first. Though Benintendi also drove in the other run off him with an RBI single in the third, that was all Chicago could manage against Rodriguez as he stranded seven base runners. Despite the walks, Rodriguez racked up seven strikeouts and picked up his team-leading fifth win of the season.

White Sox starter Mike Clevinger retired the first six batters he faced before the Orioles started to figure him out. They loaded the bases in the third inning and scored a run on an RBI single by Adley Rutschman before putting up a four-spot in the fourth. Anthony Santander led off the frame with a solo home run, his eighth of the year, and the Orioles strung together three two-out hits, capped by Mateo’s long ball.

The Orioles tacked on three more in the sixth on a two-run double by Rutschman and RBI single by Austin Hays, who pinch hit for Ryan O’Hearn. The bullpen, meanwhile, dashed any hopes of Chicago climbing back into the game. Danny Coulombe struck out the side in the sixth and Jacob Webb worked around a leadoff double for a clean seventh before handing the ball to Jonathan Heasley.

Heasley, recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday as the corresponding move for John Means landing on the 15 day injured list, made his first MLB appearance since allowing six runs against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 12. The right-hander pitched a scoreless eighth but ran into trouble in the ninth, allowing two walks and two singles without recording an out before being replaced by Yennier Cano. In his first appearance since May 18, Cano hit the first batter he faced to bring in a run and allowed a two-run single to Gavin Sheets to narrow the Orioles’ lead to 8-6.

Cano got the first out with a strikeout to reach the three-batter minimum and allow manager Brandon Hyde to bring Craig Kimbrel in for the sudden save situation with runners on first and second. Kimbrel then got Benintendi to pop up for the second out, and it became a game-ending double play when Andrew Vaughn was presumably called for interference. The puzzling call, which was not announced by the umpiring crew before they left the field, was made with Henderson making the catch on the infield and Vaughn standing on second base.

Baltimore’s victory ended a three-game losing streak, its longest of the season, and ensured it wouldn’t be swept for a second consecutive series after going 106 series without one. The Orioles will look to make it two in a row Friday when they send Corbin Burnes to the mound riding a streak of five straight quality starts. Chris Flexen, who has a 5.48 ERA this season, will get the start for the White Sox.

Around the horn

— Right-hander Tyler Wells is scheduled to resume throwing this week at the Orioles’ spring training complex in Sarasota, Fla. After landing on the injured list with elbow inflammation April 13, he played catch in early May before being shut down again. Wells opened the season as the Orioles’ No. 3 starter and holds a 5.87 ERA in three starts.

— Hyde said the Orioles believed there was a “real slim chance” Mike Baumann would clear waivers without being claimed, prompting them to trade him and catcher Michael Pérez to the Seattle Mariners for minor league catcher Blake Hunt on Wednesday night. The Orioles designated Baumann for assignment Saturday to make room for Grayson Rodriguez on the active roster despite the right-hander posting a 3.44 ERA over 17 appearances this season. He made his Mariners debut Thursday, allowing no runs and two walks in 2/3 innings.

— Outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad finished a triple shy of the cycle for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, going 3 for 5 with an opposite-field home run for his 13th blast of the season. He moved back into a tie for first in home runs among all Triple-A players with the hit, joining a group that also includes injured Orioles infield prospect Coby Mayo. Jackson Holliday, who entered 5 for 31 (.161) over his past eight games, hit his fifth homer of the season as well.

____