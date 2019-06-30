Orioles make MLB history with second straight blowout win originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Orioles just set an MLB record. In 2019. For achieving something good. With this roster. Against a contending team. Yes, the 2019 Baltimore Orioles.

I'm as shocked as you are.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And yet, it's actually true. On Friday night, the Orioles blew out the visiting Cleveland Indians 13-0. It was crazy and unexpected, but this is baseball. Flukes happen. Even the worst teams win at least 50 games (2018 Orioles notwithstanding), and a few of those are bound to be lopsided. It's the nature of the sport, and it happens.

What doesn't happen is following it up with another 13-0 shutout the next day. And yet, for the first time in the history of a sport that dates back more than a century, the O's managed to pull it off.

The @Orioles are the first team EVER to have back-to-back shutouts and win by 13+ runs in each game. 😱 pic.twitter.com/2C68IOb366 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 30, 2019

No team in baseball had ever shut out an opponent in consecutive games while scoring at least 13 runs in each game. No team until the 2019 Orioles, that is. It is literally the most dominant two-day stretch a baseball team has ever had, and it came from a roster with, by far, the worst record in baseball.

The team on pace to earn the top pick in the MLB Draft for the second straight year played so well they caused their rivals to send out a perfect tweet of futility.

Story continues

We did not record an error in today's contest.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/ryPWhh0cgW — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 30, 2019

The Orioles also have, by far, the worst run-differential in baseball. That hasn't changed just yet, but scoring 26 times in two days without allowing a single run will certainly help in that category.

There's an old adage that "you can't predict baseball." This weekend, the Orioles proved that twice over.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS: