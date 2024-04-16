Orioles meet the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (6-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-6, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -169, Twins +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Baltimore has a 6-4 record at home and a 10-6 record overall. The Orioles are 9-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota is 6-9 overall and 5-5 in road games. The Twins have gone 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Cowser leads Baltimore with four home runs while slugging .868. Gunnar Henderson is 11-for-43 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Kirilloff has a .289 batting average to lead the Twins, and has three doubles, three triples and a home run. Ryan Jeffers is 12-for-36 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 3-7, .186 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.