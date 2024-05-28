Orioles meet the Red Sox with 1-0 series lead

Boston Red Sox (27-27, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-18, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (5-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (5-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -167, Red Sox +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore is 34-18 overall and 18-10 in home games. The Orioles are 13-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Boston has gone 16-12 on the road and 27-27 overall. The Red Sox have a 12-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has five doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 37 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan O'Hearn is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 15 doubles, eight triples and three home runs for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 11-for-39 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.