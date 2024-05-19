Orioles and Mariners meet, winner takes 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (25-21, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-15, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (4-3, 3.58 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -147, Mariners +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Baltimore is 16-10 in home games and 28-15 overall. The Orioles have the top team slugging percentage in the AL at .444.

Seattle is 25-21 overall and 10-11 in road games. The Mariners have a 14-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has a .309 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has seven doubles and nine home runs. Jordan Westburg is 12-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh has four doubles, 10 home runs and 25 RBI for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 12-for-34 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.