Orioles lose another early lead, fall to Nationals, 6-5, for sixth straight defeat

WASHINGTON — A difficult stretch for the Orioles got more so Sunday when they scored early and often but lost their lead just as quickly and eventually ceded the deciding run on a bases-loaded walk in the middle innings.

In a 6-5 loss to the Washington Nationals before an announced 14,618 at Nationals Park, one that consigned the Orioles to a six-game losing streak and dropped them to 17-29 this season, the Orioles scored three runs in a marathon first inning but still trailed 4-3 after the Nationals got their first chance to bat.

The Orioles’ first inning — one day after scoring five runs in the first in a 12-9 loss — was methodical, and will have pleased manager Brandon Hyde as they went the other way often and got run-scoring hits from Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander and Maikel Franco in the middle of the order. Washington’s four-run inning off Matt Harvey was more the quick-strike variety, featuring a home run by Kyle Schwarber and plenty of well-hit balls.

But both Nationals starter Patrick Corbin and Harvey calmed down as the game progressed, and the Orioles tied the game on a sacrifice fly by Franco in the top of the third. But trailing 5-4 in the fifth inning, Freddy Galvis’ two-out error extended the inning and eventually led to the Nationals’ sixth run when Harvey allowed a single and Cole Susler walked the first two batters he faced out of the bullpen.

The Orioles got a run back in the seventh and three combined scoreless innings from Paul Fry and César Valdez kept it close, but Anthony Santander struck out with two on and two out in the ninth.

Harvey settles in

After getting weak-contacted into a pair of bad outings the last two times out, Harvey looked to be on that track early when Trea Turner reached on a dribbler to open the game and came around to score because of some slack Orioles defense. But the contact was hard the rest of the first, including Kyle Schwarber’s two-run home run that erased the early lead.

Story continues

But after that four-run first inning, Harvey settled in. He allowed a small-ball run in the fourth inning after Alex Avila came around to score following a leadoff double, and would have been through five innings if not for Galvis’ error.

Harvey struck out a season-high six batters while allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits, with his ERA climbing to 6.31.

Trey scores two more

Early and late, the Orioles continued to benefit from Mancini being one of the league’s most productive hitters. He had a run-scoring single in the first inning and grounded out to first with a runner on third to drive in his league-high 41st run.

Mancini had two hits, raising his batting average to .280.

Around the horn

Left-hander Brandon Waddell, who was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins earlier this month, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to add a fresh arm to the bullpen. He replaced Travis Lakins Sr., who was optioned to Norfolk. … Right-hander Hunter Harvey allowed two runs in two innings in his first rehab assignment at Norfolk.