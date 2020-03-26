While we await Major League Baseball's return from postponement due to the coronavirus outbreak, Orioles pitcher John Means is staying loose by throwing batting practice to his wife, Caroline Stanley.

The highlight from our "live BP" session. Not great for my ego, but great for my future children that she made contact. pic.twitter.com/yJIy0X3jhU — John Means (@JMeans25) March 25, 2020

If you're at all surprised at Stanley making contact on Means' pitch, don't be. She's a retired goalkeeper who played three seasons in the NWSL, so hand-eye coordination is certainly a strong suit for her.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So Orioles fans can sleep well at night as they wait for baseball to begin. Means, who was easily the best pitcher on the team last season with a 3.60 ERA over 155 innings and 26 starts, finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year race behind Houston's Yordan Alvarez.

Considering he was fighting to make the roster during spring training last season, the 26-year-old has experienced quite the turn of events this time around.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

Orioles' John Means stays ready for Opening Day having batting practice with his wife originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington