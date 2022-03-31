Orioles' John Means leads 2022 fantasy baseball bold predictions

Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don have a few daring prognostications for the upcoming season, including a starting pitcher who could shine on a questionable team.

[MUSIC PLAYING] ANDY BEHRENS: Hey, Andy Behrens here with Yahoo Fantasy. I am joined by Yahoo Fantasy experts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don. We're going to do a little bold predicting for the 2022 Major League season. Scott, why don't you get us started? SCOTT PIANOWSKI: My bold prediction-- let's go to the Baltimore Orioles starting rotation. John Means, I say, will receive Cy Young consideration. In 2022, will be a top three Cy Young candidate in the American League. Now, last year, Means-- 3.62 ERA, 1.03 WHIP. Those are very playable numbers. But I want you to focus on the WHIP. When ERA and WHIP don't tell the same story, I tend to follow the WHIP. 1.03 is an elite number. And this year, Camden Yards-- they've expanded it. So a lot of those fly balls that left the park last year are going to be cans of corn secured by Baltimore Orioles outfielders. John Means is a steal. He's available outside the top 180 right now in Yahoo drafts. I want you to scoop up all the John Means you can in those late Yahoo drafts. ANDY BEHRENS: Dalton, can you go even bolder than that? DALTON DEL DON: The new dimensions that Camden Yards would have taken away reportedly 12 home runs from Means-- would have prevented 12 homers. So that's just a dramatic difference. All right, my prediction is Alejandro Kirk is a top five fantasy catcher this year. I won't bore you with the numbers, but quite simply, he's capable of being the best-hitting catcher very, very soon. Yeah, the 5 foot 8 265-pounder hit nearly .350 in AAA last year. He has real power. And the most important thing here is Randal Grichuk has been traded. That opens up 700 at-bats for the DH in Toronto. Yes, they have some depth at catcher there with Danny Jansen and one of the best prospects in Gabriel Moreno as well. But Kirk now is-- the biggest hurdle there was playing time. That obstacle has been cleared. He's the 20th catcher off the board in Yahoo right now, available in round 22. And I'm saying-- I'm here to tell you he's going to be a top five fantasy catcher. ANDY BEHRENS: OK, my bold prediction is going to win. But you heard Dalton mention prospects. And I'm going to talk about one. Let's talk about MacKenzie Gore. He has been as dominant as any pitcher this spring. Nine innings, 11 strikeouts, one walk, four hits, absolutely dominating hitters. He throws in the high 90s. He's got a total wipeout slider. Great stuff. It feels like we've been hyping him forever. He's been kind of an eternal prospect. He's still only 23 years old. There's a path-- woo-- there's a path for him joining the Padres early in the season. I am here for it. I think that MacKenzie Gore can be a top 30 fantasy pitcher immediately, this year, right now. His stuff is overwhelming.