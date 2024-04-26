Orioles host the Athletics on 4-game home win streak

Oakland Athletics (10-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-8, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ross Stripling (0-5, 5.34 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (3-0, 2.76 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -278, Athletics +225; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Oakland Athletics.

Baltimore is 8-4 in home games and 16-8 overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .260, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Oakland has a 10-16 record overall and a 6-7 record in road games. The Athletics have hit 28 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has eight home runs, seven walks and 20 RBI while hitting .309 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 17-for-45 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

JJ Bleday leads the Athletics with a .236 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI. Tyler Nevin is 10-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .190 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.