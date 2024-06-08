Orioles hammer 3 home runs, snap Rays’ 3-game winning streak

ST. PETERSBURG — Things are only going to get tougher.

The Rays returned home on a three-game winning streak but could not extend it Friday night at Tropicana Field. With home runs from Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg, the Orioles won 6-3 in front of an announced 17,822.

The Orioles (40-22) won for the third time in four games this season against the Rays (31-32), who need to have a sense of urgency to turn this season around.

“We need to start. We need to go here and there is some urgency,” Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said before the game. “I do believe that this is a group that can take off. ... I don’t think we’re looking at 100 games left at this point in time and think we’ve got plenty of time, because we got to make up some ground.”

The Rays have now lost eight of Aaron Civale’s last nine starts. The right-hander went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, including two home runs. He walked one and struck out eight.

Santander led off the second inning with a homer to rightfield. Colton Cowser, who had singled with one out, beat the relay throw on Ramon Urias’ double to left to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead.

Siri hit his third home run in his last seven games to put the Rays on the board in the second. Yandy Diaz scored on Amed Rosario’s sacrifice fly in the third to even the score at 2.

Civale, who threw a season-high 105 pitches, allowed a two-run shot to Ryan Mountcastle in the fifth to give Baltimore a 4-2 lead.

The Rays cut their deficit to a run in the sixth, with Siri scoring on shortstop Gunnar Henderson’s throwing error.

The 13 home runs that Civale has allowed this season are tied with Tyler Alexander, Michael King and Pablo Lopez for second-most in the majors. Cleveland’s Logan Allen and Triston McKenzie have allowed 14. In his 13 starts this season, Civale has made it into the sixth inning only five times.

Jordan Westburg’s two-run homer off Chris Devenski in the eighth gave the Orioles a 6-3 lead.

Rays pitchers have allowed the third-most home runs in the majors, with 82.

Randy Arozarena extended his hitting streak to five games with two hits, including his career 500th, a double to left in the third.

