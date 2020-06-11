Orioles' GM Mike Elias ends day one of MLB Draft with two ‘dominant’ college players

Mike Elias' first night of the MLB Draft was at least, by all accounts, a surprise.

What wasn't a surprise, however, was the confidence of Elias as it related to Heston Kjerstad and Jordan Westburg. He referred to the pair of SEC hitters as "dominant" college players, both of whom boast strong bats.

Kjerstad, however, was the most off-the-board selection, as the Orioles passed on Vanderbilt's Austin Martin for Kjerstad. If the Orioles made that decision based purely on the under slot value he presents, Elias didn't show it.

"When you're picking that high you don't want to feel like you're not taking the guy you want who is the right guy for you and your draft," Elias said. "We could've gone in a few directions."

Kjerstad, a power-hitting right fielder out of Arkansas, slashed a career .343/.421/.590 with 37 career home runs as a Razorback. He slugged 37 home runs in his career, which spanned 150 games.

Elias raved about his power that stretched from left to right field, as Kjerstad isn't purely a pull hitter. While that could play well at Camden Yards one day, it's not the only part of the field Kjerstad can drive the ball.

"We felt like he was the best left-handed hitter in the country this year," Elias said. "The thing we like about him the most besides the bat and the makeup and who he is and where he comes from, is that his power is truly foul pole to foul pole, all fields, all types of pitches. He's a monster."

The decision, especially to pass on Martin, wasn't an easy one for the Orioles' front office. Elias said the team really liked one of the pitchers and, as of earlier this week, was considering five players at the second overall pick.

Baltimore then honed in acquiring a strong bat, and that's exactly what it got in Kjerstad.

"You can really wake up each morning and feel a different way because these choices are tough and there's not a ton of separation between these guys sometimes," Elias said. "And so we had an idea probably earlier without making it public that we were focusing on one of the bats in this draft."

While he said the Orioles didn't make the choice because of the money Kjerstad presents, Elias added they might have a bit more ability to sign their later draft picks on the draft's second day.

"I think we are in a position where we may be able to be a little more lenient with signability relative to the rest of the picks and their slots," Elias said. "But the tough thing this year is there aren't that many draft picks remaining, so we're going to have to take the best player on our board in the third round and the fourth round and the fifth round and not force anything."

One of those selections was Westburg, a shortstop from Mississippi State, who went 30th overall.

Westburg slashed .285/.385/.446 in his career at Mississippi State, though strikeouts were a problem that plagued him through his collegiate tenure as a Bulldog. In 124 career games, he struck out 119 times and walked just 55 times.

In 2020, before the shutdown, Westburg hit .317 with a .432 on-base percentage in just 74 plate appearances. He had 11 RBIs as well. In his last full season in 2019, he slashed .294/.402/.457 with 21 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 61 RBIs. He swiped seven bases, walked 39 times and struck out 69 times.

Elias remarked that the analytics team simulated what the projected season the two would've had, and that the front office was comfortable with the results. Additionally, Westburg's status as a shortstop enhanced his profile to the point where the Orioles didn't want to pass on him.

"If you're playing shortstop for your high school team or your college team, that's where the best baseball players on the team usually play," Elias said. "It naturally pushes them up boards. But also, a guy like Westburg, he can play shortstop, but he gets into pro ball and who knows what our roster is going to look like when he makes the big leagues. If there is a better defensive shortstop? He can go play second, he can go play third."

